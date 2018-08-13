Man dies in Rogue River rafting incident

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A man died in a Rogue River rafting incident this past weekend.
On Saturday, August 11, officials from the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call at the Grave Creek boat landing.
Dennis Sanders, age 72, was rafting the Rogue River with family members when the raft they were in struck a rock, throwing Sanders and others into the water.
Sanders was pulled from the water and family members began CPR. According to JCSO, CPR continued while Sanders was transported to the Grave Creek boat ramp where medical help was called.
Despite efforts by family members, Rural Metro fire personnel and JCSO, Sanders never regained consciousness.