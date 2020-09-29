Man dies on Mt. Shasta

SHASTA, Calif. – A hiker died climbing Mt. Shasta this past weekend.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of Saturday, September 26, a woman called 9-1-1 and told dispatchers her boyfriend fell from an embankment on the north face of Mt. Shasta at an elevation of about 11,000 feet.
The sheriff’s office responded and airlifted the woman off the mountain. Her boyfriend, however, wasn’t located until the next morning. He was found dead.
Deputies identified the man as 35-year-old Jeffrey Sutton of San Diego.
According to Undersheriff Karl G. Houtman “On behalf of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Sutton. We would like to especially thank ‘Sparton 409” crew members CW4 Brockly, CW3 Digre, Crew Chief Sgt. Villarreal and Para Jumpers Woodward and Hofius for the safe rescue of [the woman.] We also thank the Jackson County and Siskiyou County Search and Rescue members for assisting in the search, USFS Climbing Rangers Moore and Sorenson for locating Mr. Sutton, and the crew of CHP “H-14” for the recovery of Mr. Sutton.”