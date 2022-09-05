Man dies while kayaking in ocean off Oregon Coast

Author: KGW Staff

SEASIDE, Ore. — A man died while kayaking in the ocean off the beach in Seaside Monday morning.

Authorities said a man in his 50s was kayaking with a group of people when he went into the water and became separated from the kayak. He was reportedly wearing a black wetsuit and no life jacket.

A witness called 911 at about 10:45 a.m. to report an empty kayak in the ocean near Fourth Avenue in Seaside. Rescuers arrived within minutes, but they were unable to locate the kayaker.

First responders sent two rescue boats to search the area where the man was last seen before a witness reported finding his body in the water off the beach near Second Avenue.

The man was transported to Providence Seaside Hospital where he was declared dead. His cause of death was not immediately released.

Seaside Fire & Rescue led the response to this incident with assistance from Seaside Police, Gearhart Fire and Medix Ambulance.