Man drowns in Rogue River boating accident

SHADY COVE, Ore. – A man died in a boating accident on the Rogue River Monday.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said just before noon on July 22, dispatchers received a call about a possible drowning in Shady Cove.
The caller said his father had gone underwater with his hand caught in a boat’s anchor rope. He was reportedly not wearing a life jacket.
When first responders arrived at the location, they found the drowning victim unresponsive about a quarter-mile downstream from the Upper Rogue River Park boat ramp.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The drowning death is currently under investigation. No further information was released by the sheriff’s office.