Man facing charges following stand-off in Eagle Point

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — An Eagle Point man is being held on $500,000 bail after police say he threatened to blow up himself and law enforcement officers.
The incident last Thursday evening, forced people in the neighborhood to evacuate.
Eagle Point Police Chief Darin May says Brian Compton barricaded himself inside a home on Sarah Park Circle and claimed to have gas tanks he would detonate.
Multiple police agencies responded including a SWAT team, and evacuation centers were setup for residents. EPPD says Compton was “extremely agitated” and was believed to be under the influence of an unknown substance. The agency says he threatened to detonate a number of gas tanks in his home, and previously made “suicide-by-cop” threats to officers.
The stand-off ended round 10 PM, when police say Compton came out of his home. He was taken into custody without incident. Police say a search of the home found no gas tanks or detonation devices.
Compton is currently at the Jackson County Jail on multiple charges including disorderly conduct and stalking. The case is still under investigation.