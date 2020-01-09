Man facing dozens of charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police in Grants Pass said a man was arrested for having sexual relations with an underage girl numerous times.
Investigators said on January 7, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety received a report alleging 21-year-old Aystyn H. Boeggeman had sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl.
According to police, they determined Boeggeman had a sexual relationship with the victim while he was 20 years old.
On January 8, Boeggeman was found at an address on Dick George Road in Cave Junction. He was arrested and charged with twelve counts of rape, eleven counts of sodomy, eight counts of sex abuse, 23 counts of contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor and 23 counts of sexual misconduct.