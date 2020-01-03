Man facing drug charges arrested again for alleged firearm violations

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local man arrested for the distribution and manufacturing of meth and heroin is facing new charges.
34-year-old Osbaldo Silva pleaded not guilty to those counts back in November alongside 47-year-old Corey Bearnson.
In a probable cause affidavit, Bearnson told police he was selling meth for Silva.
On January 2, Silva was arraigned on new felony charges of possession of a prohibited firearm or silencer and felon in possession of a firearm. He also faces a misdemeanor charge for allegedly improperly transferring a firearm.
As of January 3, Silva was still listed as an inmate at the Jackson County Jail. His bail amount was $250,000.