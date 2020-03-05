Man found dead after Douglas County house fire

OAKLAND, Ore. – A man was found dead after a house fire in Douglas County.
On the morning of March 4, deputies, firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of South Cabin Creek Road between Sutherlin and Rice Hill.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the manufactured home they were dispatched to appeared to have burned down sometime during the night and was completely destroyed.
Human remains, believed to be those of 61-year-old Allen D. Lundeen, were found inside the burned home.
Deputies said the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious.
The fire remains under investigation.