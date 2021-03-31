Man found dead along Bear Creek Greenway publicly identified

MEDFORD, Ore. — Police have publicly identified the man who was found dead near the Bear Creek Greenway last week.
The Medford Police Department said on the morning of March 26, a body was found about 75 yards off the greenway bike path north of Railroad Park.
Based on the circumstances, the cause of death is being described as “homicidal violence.”
On March 31, MPD announced the body was that of 46-year-old Aaron Michael Mather.
“Mather is well known to MPD officers,” police said. “He is known to be homeless and camped in the general area where he was located. If anyone has information on this murder investigation, please call 541-770-4783. Case 21-4424.”
No further information was released by investigators.