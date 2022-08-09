Man found dead in Deschutes River

TERREBONNE, Ore. – A man was found dead in the Deschutes River near Bend.

Investigators said on the evening of August 6, a 37-year-old Prineville Man was reportedly swimming with his friend in the Terrebonne area.

According to police, the friend went to run an errand and came back to the area, unable to locate the man.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched the area along with search and rescue volunteers, a drone, and a K9 unit.

Just after noon the next day, the man was found dead about a half-mile downstream of Lower Bridge Way.

The sheriff’s office considers the investigation to be non-criminal.

The name of the person who died is being withheld until family members are notified.