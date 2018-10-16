Man found dead in the Rogue River identified

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A man who was found dead in the Rogue River over a month ago has been identified.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on September 11, 2018, a couple walking along the Parkway Bridge spotted a dead man floating in the river.
The deceased man was recovered, but police couldn’t immediately identify him.
Working with the local medical examiner, police were finally able to determine the body found floating in the Rogue River on September 11 as that of 55-year-old Peter Kompaniet.
An investigation revealed he drowned with no signs of foul play. The incident was determined to be accidental.