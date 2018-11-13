Man found dead near the Bear Creek Greenway identified

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police have identified a man who was found dead near the Bear Creek Greenway Monday afternoon.
Medford police said the body of 39-year-old Michael Ryan Snyder was discovered in an irrigation ditch off a bike path along the Bear Creek Greenway near the intersection of Biddle and Stevens roads.
According to the Medford Police Department, the death appears to be suspicious. They’re awaiting the results of an autopsy, but they’ll treat it as a homicide until proven otherwise.
Investigators aren’t sure when exactly Snyder died, as his body was found in an area not easily visible to pedestrians.
Snyder was wearing a blue and gray jacket, a tan shirt, dark denim pants and black shoes. He had a large tattoo on the front of his neck.
Anyone who has had contact with Snyder in the past few days is asked to call MPD at 541-770-4783.