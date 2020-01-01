Man found dead near tracks in N. California identified

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. – Detectives in Northern California are continuing to investigate after a man was found dead near railroad tracks in a remote part of Siskiyou County.
Investigators said the body was discovered on the morning of December 26 less than half-a-mile east of Andesite Railroad Crossing about 32 miles southeast of Yreka.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the man, later identified as 50-year-old David Rivas of Pasadena, appeared to have sustained head injuries. Investigators said they believe he was a passenger on a southbound train before he died.
Rivas was reportedly traveling home from North Dakota on the train the last time he contacted family members.
An Autopsy has been completed, but investigators are waiting for toxicology results to come back before an exact cause and manner of death can be determined.
So far, there is no evidence of assault.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said, “On behalf of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, our thoughts and prayers are extended to Mr. Rivas, his family, friends, and associates. This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the SCSO 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”