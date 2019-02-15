Man found guilty of arson in home explosion

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Jackson County man is headed to prison after a jury found him guilty on an arson charge in Medford Thursday. The jury took just 30 minutes to come back with the unanimous verdict after the defense didn’t call a single witness.
Prosecutors said Michael McNall intentionally caused the explosion at his large home outside of Prospect in April 2016, and stood to benefit from it through a $300,000 renter’s insurance policy.
The defense said there wasn’t enough evidence to prove the explosion was his doing.
In a taped interview with investigators years ago, after the explosion, McNall raised the possibility he was being targeted. “I think there’s a lot of reasons somebody wants me dead,” he said.
In that interview, McNall said two men showed up at the home hours before the explosion and he used a gun to get them off the property. But he couldn’t provide police much of a description. “I cannot still tell you what color their hair was,” McNal stated. “They were white guys.”
McNall told investigators that day in 2016 that the explosion was no accident but maintained he had nothing to do with it.
In the end, the jury disagreed.
McNall was taken into custody immediately.
In addition to arson in the 1st degree, he was found guilty of attempted aggravated theft in the first degree. That’s the theft of more than $10,000 of another person’s money.
He will serve 34 months in prison for the crimes.