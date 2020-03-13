Home
Man found guilty of Grants Pass drive-by shootings

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man has been convicted of attempted murder and other charges in connection with a Grants Pass shooting that happened last summer.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said in July of 2019, there were two separate drive-by shootings. One of them happened on the 21st at Parkway Christian Center, the other took place three days later at Johnston Dental Care.

Immediately after the shootings, there weren’t a lot of leads for detectives to follow. However, investigators eventually identified a suspect, 26-year-old Joshua Randall Ashley.

Police said Ashley was arrested on July 26, 2019. He’s remained in custody since that date.

On March 13, 2020, Ashley was convicted by a Josephine County jury of attempted murder with a firearm, attempted assault with a firearm, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

“We hope this conviction helps bring closure to the victims and all those affected by these incidents,” Grants Pass police said.

