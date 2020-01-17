Man found guilty of murder in Siskiyou County

YREKA, Calif. – A man arrested in connection with a Siskiyou County murder last year was found guilty.
On the evening of February 7, 2019, a utility worker found a man’s body at the bottom of an embankment in the South County area of Siskiyou County. The body was later identified as 31-year-old Hunter Simms of Sugarland, Texas.
Less than a week after Simms’ body was found, Eddie Samuel Dodge of Anderson, California was arrested in connection with his death.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said investigators determined Simms came to Siskiyou County to buy marijuana.
On January 16, 2020, Dodge was found guilty of murder after a six-week trial.
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for March 3, 2020.