Man found guilty of raping minor in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. – A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping his child’s babysitter.
The Siskiyou County District Attorney’s Office said in 2016, a teen girl was watching the child of Matthew Edward Norton. When Norton came home, he forced himself on the teen, removed her clothes and sexually assaulted her, prosecutors said.
In July of 2019, Norton was found guilty of the sexual assault on the minor after a week-long trial.
On November 15, Norton was sentenced to 12 years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Prosecutors provided no further details about the case.