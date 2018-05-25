Man found ‘not guilty’ on sex abuse charges

Update (05/25/2018) – A Grants Pass man, facing numerous charges for an alleged sexual relationship with a minor, was found not guilty on all counts.
20-year old Bryan Tucker was found not guilty on multiple charges, some of them Measure 11, by a jury on May 24, 2018.
Police in Grants Pass said Tucker was 18 when he engaged in sexual contact with the then 12-year old girl.
Tuckers supporters claim the underage girl lied to him about her real age.
Original story: Grants Pass, Ore. – Detectives made an arrest after a lengthy investigation into a man’s alleged sexual conduct with a minor.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said they began investigating Bryan Giovanni Tucker in September 2015 when he was 18-years-old.
Allegations against him involved “the exchange of sexually explicit electronic images between Tucker and a 12-year-old female,” according to GPPD.
Police said during the investigation, detectives determined Tucker and the girl engaged in sexual contact.
The entire case was presented to a Josephine County Grand Jury in June 2017.
Tucker, now 20-years-old, was subsequently indicted on 16 criminal charges–including several measure 11 offenses.
He was arrested without incident on August 29, 2017.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Grants Pass police.