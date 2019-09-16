Man hires support clown before firing

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (NBC) – When Josh Thompson learned that he was going to be fired he didn’t see it as a problem. He didn’t see it as a challenge. He saw it as an opportunity, especially when he found out he could bring a support person.
Josh brought a support clown to his firing and has become a viral sensation.
According to New Zealand media, Josh Thompson suspected he was facing the axe at the advertising agency where worked.
He was told he could bring a “support person,” and decided to bring a support clown.
The New Zealand Herald reports that “Joe the Clown,” who’s a professional by the way, made balloon animals as Thompson was told he was being let go. Joe made a suitably mournful face.
The clown mimed crying as Jack’s employers slid the redundancy paperwork across the table.
He created a balloon unicorn and poodle to lighten the mood.
It’s not all bad news for Thompson as he has already got a new job in Auckland, New Zealand.
So Josh advertised his own firing in a most creative way and quickly got a new job.