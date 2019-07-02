Man in the hospital after stabbing at local Medford park

MEDFORD, Ore.— Just before seven Monday evening, Medford Police responded to a report of a stabbing at Hawthorne Park in Medford.
Sergeant Steve Furst says when MPD arrived at the scene, they found one man had been stabbed and another man, the suspect, surrounded by a group of people.
He says the two are part of the unhoused population and frequent Hawthorne Park. The two had been in an altercation before the stabbing happened.
“We hear there’s a lot of altercations out here,” Sgt. Furst, said. “It’s not as common to have a stabbing or assault with a weapon like this but we do hear of a lot of conflict going on out here.”
Furst says the victim was taken to a local with serious injuries. The suspect was also taken to the hospital after complaining of trouble breathing.
The suspect is known to MPD. He was taken into custody Monday night.
