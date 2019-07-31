Man injured in Lost Creek Lake boat ramp incident

TRAIL, Ore. – An elderly Butte Falls man was hospitalized after an incident at a Lost Creek Lake boat ramp.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 92-year-old Leonard Howe, Sr. was trying to launch a boat with his son at the Takelma boat ramp on the morning of July 30.
At some point, the parking brake of their Jeep failed, sending the vehicle and boat trailer into Lost Creek.
Howe was standing next to the vehicle as it went into the water. Deputies said they’re not sure exactly what happened, but somehow the incident caused Howe to fall to the ground. He sustained a head injury and was transported to a local hospital.
Nobody else was injured, JCSO said.
A deputy helped remove the vehicle and boat from the water.
As of the morning of July 31, Howe was still in the hospital.