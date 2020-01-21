Man jailed for sex abuse allegations now facing more charges

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man arrested for allegedly having a teen girl is facing more charges.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on January 8, Aystyn Henry Elgas-Boeggeman was arrested for a reported sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl that happened when he was 20 years old.
He was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for 12 counts of rape, 11 counts of sodomy, 23 counts of contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, 23 counts of sexual misconduct and eight counts of sex abuse.
On January 21, investigators said they determined Elgas-Boeggeman had sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl on his 21st birthday. He received two additional charges of sex abuse in the second degree and one count of sex abuse in the third degree.
Elgas-Boeggeman remains in Josephine County Jail.