Man killed after being struck by train in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A person was killed after being struck by a train in Siskiyou County Friday morning.
According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office, they responded to a report of a fatal incident involving a moving train and a pedestrian at about 9:47 a.m. near a railroad crossing on North Old Stage Road. That’s about two miles northwest of Mount Shasta.
When the first deputy arrived, he found a dead man at the scene. An investigation indicated he was likely struck by a train. There were no vehicles involved.
The case remains under investigation as deputies work with Union Pacific Railroad authorities to gather more information.
The identity of the man killed will be publicly released once his family has been notified.