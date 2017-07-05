Man killed after fall at Crater Lake

Crater Lake National Park, Ore. – A 20-year-old man died after falling into the Crater Lake Caldera on July 4.
Around 5:40 a.m., witnesses reported seeing the man walk onto a narrow point above a cliff when the rocks gave way.
Supervisory Ranger Alec Chapman said the man fell between 50 and 70 feet into the caldera, resulting in his death.
The man was not from the area and was traveling with two others.
Rangers are still working to contact the man’s family.
His identity has not yet been released.