Man found dead after ATV crash in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A 52-year-old man was killed after he rolled his all-terrain vehicle, also known as a quad, in the Josephine County wilderness.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said Linwood Thomas Christian called 911 on November 2 at about 3:00 p.m. He said he had crashed his quad and was pinned underneath it somewhere in the woods near Waldo and Rockydale Roads. While he was still on the phone, Christian became unresponsive within a few minutes.
Dispatchers were able to narrow down the location of the call using GPS, which indicated Christian was on public land 1 mile north of the 3000 block of Waldo Road.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found Christian dead and still pinned under his quad.
JCSO said it appears Christian was riding the quad off road when, for unknown reasons, it rolled into a deep ravine, pinning him.
Police provided no further information about the incident.