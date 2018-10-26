Man killed in apparent self-defense shooting identified

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police identified a man who was killed in a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in Grants Pass.
According to Oregon State Police, the shooting occurred at about 6:20 p.m. on October 25 in the 4000 block of Foothills Boulevard.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a dead man on the deck of a home. He was later identified as 58-year-old Robert Barry from Washington State.
The people who lived in the home, identified as an elderly couple, cooperated with the investigation.
OSP said the husband shot the man in self-defense.
The investigation is ongoing.