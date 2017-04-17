Man killed in Coos County crash

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – A Coquille man died Sunday evening after a single vehicle rollover crash.
According to Oregon State Police, around 4:30 p.m., 66-year-old Thomas A. Eyrich was driving alone on Highway 101 near milepost 243 in Coos County when his SUV left the roadway for unknown reasons.
Police said the SUV went into a ditch and went airborne before hitting the ground and rolling into some trees overhanging a creek.
Eyrich was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSP. There were no other vehicles or individuals involved in the crash.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.