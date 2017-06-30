Home
Man killed in crash near Diamond Lake

Douglas County, Ore. – A man was killed in a head-on crash on Higwhay 230 near Diamond Lake.

Oregon State Police said on June 30, 49-year-old Eagle Point resident Mark Andrew Root was driving a white Chevy pickup truck pulling a trailer near milepost 22.

For unknown reasons, the pickup truck drifted across the center line into the opposite lane of travel.

The pickup truck struck a white Kia Amanti driven by 56-year-old William Hunter Houff.

Houff was suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His 54-year-old female passenger was taken to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.

Root sustained serious injuries as well. He was taken to a Bend hospital.

According to OSP, safety restraints were not used and intoxicants do not appear to be a contributing factor.

