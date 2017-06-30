Man killed in crash near Diamond Lake

Douglas County, Ore. – A man was killed in a head-on crash on Higwhay 230 near Diamond Lake.
Oregon State Police said on June 30, 49-year-old Eagle Point resident Mark Andrew Root was driving a white Chevy pickup truck pulling a trailer near milepost 22.
For unknown reasons, the pickup truck drifted across the center line into the opposite lane of travel.
The pickup truck struck a white Kia Amanti driven by 56-year-old William Hunter Houff.
Houff was suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His 54-year-old female passenger was taken to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.
Root sustained serious injuries as well. He was taken to a Bend hospital.
According to OSP, safety restraints were not used and intoxicants do not appear to be a contributing factor.