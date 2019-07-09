Man killed in Douglas County crash

DILLARD, Ore. – One person was killed in a Douglas County crash Monday night.
Investigators said on the night of July 8, a BMW driven by a 19-year-old Myrtle Creek man collided with a Honda sedan driven by a 28-year-old Winston woman. The BMW caught fire after the crash.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Blake M. Smith of Myrtle Creek died at the scene of the crash. He was a passenger in the BMW.
The drivers of the BMW and Honda, along with two passengers, were taken to the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call 541-440-4471.