Man killed in Douglas County crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A man who lived in Lake County was killed in a crash in Douglas County.
Oregon State Police said on the afternoon of May 27, 62-year-old Owen Byers from both Lakeview and Coquille was driving a Ford pickup truck on Highway 138E. When he was near Tokatee Falls, the pickup crossed into the oncoming lane, went off onto the shoulder and hit a guardrail. The truck continued along the shoulder of the road before rolling down an embankment.
OSP said Byers was pronounced dead at the scene. He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.
Investigators don’t know what led to the crash.