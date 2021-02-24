Man killed in Eagle Point officer-involved shooting

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Eagle Point.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the night of February 23, they responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 100 block of Idlewood Drive. Before deputies arrived, the man who was allegedly involved in the disturbance left the scene with another man in an SUV.
A few minutes after responding to the call, the SUV was reportedly stopped by police in a church parking lot neighboring the scene of the original call.
JCSO said at 7:36 p.m., there was an exchange of gunfire between police and at least one of the men in the SUV. One man was killed and the other is being treated at a local hospital.
A JCSO deputy was reportedly struck by a bullet fired by one of the men. The injury was reportedly minor.
The Major Assault Death Investigation Unit was activated and Oregon State Police is leading the investigation.
No further details were released at the time this article was published.