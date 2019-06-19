Man killed in head-on crash north of Lakeview

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – A person died from injuries sustained in a crash north of Lakeview.
Oregon State Police said on the evening of June 15, two vehicles crashed head-on in the southbound lane of Highway 395 East near milepost 136.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment.
On June 16, one of the drivers involved, 68-year-old Larry David Sall of Tehachapi, California, died from his injuries.
The other driver involved, 31-year-old Lakeview resident Jackson Harold Morris, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
A police report regarding the incident stated controlled substance use may be a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.