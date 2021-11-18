Man killed in Josephine County crash

Newsroom Staff
Posted by by Newsroom Staff November 18, 2021 1 Min Read
Last Updated:November 18, 2021

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Josephine County.

On Wednesday night, a vehicle crashed into a tree in the 1300 block of Rockydale Road.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was found dead when first responders arrived. He was identified as 54-year-old Troy Allen Berry.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said it appears the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it failed to round a curve, causing it to leave the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information was provided by the sheriff’s office.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags: