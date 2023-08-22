Man killed in Josephine County crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A man died in a single-vehicle crash in Josephine County Monday.

On the evening of August 21, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office was notified there was a small silver hatchback near milepost six on Lower River Road that was waiting for other vehicles to pass by before the driver revved the engine, which made a noise that sounded like a gun.

JCSO said a deputy responded to the area and found a vehicle matching the description of the hatchback traveling at about 90 miles per hour. The deputy reportedly turned around to pull the vehicle over and saw a cloud of dust as the vehicle crashed.

Two people were inside the hatchback at the time of the incident. One of them was taken to a local hospital and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Brooks Kimball. His family members have been notified.

No further information was released.

