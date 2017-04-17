Man killed in Klamath County crash

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A Salem man was killed when his vehicle slid into oncoming traffic on a Klamath County highway Monday morning.
Police said around 7:15 a.m., a 2004 Subaru was traveling on Highway 58 near Crescent Lake when the driver lost control on the icy roadway.
According to OSP, the Subaru slid into the oncoming lane where it was collided with a 2010 Nissan SUV.
The driver of the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers said the Nissan’s driver and two passengers were taken to a Bend hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Seatbelts were in use in both vehicles at the time of the crash.
Police will not release the identity of the man killed until his family has been notified of the death.