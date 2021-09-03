Man known as ‘QAnon Shaman’ pleads guilty in Capitol riot case

The man known as the “Q Shaman” or “QAnon Shaman” pleaded guilty Friday in court for his role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Jacob Chansley, wearing a horned, fur hat with no shirt, became one of the defining images of that day as rioters stormed the building.
Chansley faced six charges including obstruction of an official proceeding which carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.
However, his guilty plea is apparently part of a plea deal where he admitted to the obstruction charge.
Federal guidelines show he could face between 41 months and 51 months in prison.