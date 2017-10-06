Man leads deputies on I-5 chase after threats of Vegas-style shooting

Kalama, Wash. (KGW) – A man Oregon deputies say was threatening to pull off a “Las Vegas style shooting” led them on a dangerous chase down I-5 and several drivers were caught up in the fray.
A photo shows the moment right after a high speed chase that stretched more than 80-miles.
According to Chief Criminal Deputy Charlie Rosenzweig, it all started Wednesday afternoon on Joint Base Lewis McChord near Tacoma. “Our deputies obviously knew this was a person who needed to be stopped, the threat to the community was huge,” Rosenzweig said.
A retired military man later identified as Christopher Bleavins made threats about a Las Vegas style shooting.
As officers tried to stop him the 35-year-old took off, leading authorities on a chase that reached speeds north of 100 mph at times.
Along the way Bleavins reportedly hit multiple vehicles on I-5 while narrowly missing others.
Eventually, he spun out near Kalama where deputies took him into custody.
Suzanne Housty happened to be driving by she says she saw at least two deputies with their guns draw. “It was definitely startling and a little off putting I suppose given the state of affairs recently,” Housty said. “We’re very relieved they were able to get him into custody without anybody seriously injured, nothing but some damaged sheet metal, this gentleman hopefully will never do anything like this again.”
One driver who suffered some minor injuries will be okay.
Christopher Bleavins is being held with no bail on charges of assault, hit and run, and eluding police.