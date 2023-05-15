Man lodged in the Jackson County Jail for murdering his mother, police say

PHOENIX, Ore. – A man is behind bars in the Jackson County Jail for allegedly killing his mother.

Oregon State Police said on Friday, May 12, troopers responded to 610 North Main Street in Phoenix for a homicide investigation.

According to investigators, the suspect was identified as 28-year-old Matthew Brian Winder.

He’s currently in custody facing a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly killing his mother, identified as 59-year-old Cheryl Sellers.

OSP did not provide any further information about the case.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.