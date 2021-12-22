Man missing from Portland area may be in Northern California

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police in Northern California and Oregon are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing man who’s considered “endangered.”

Investigators said Gerald “Avid” Brickman left his Portland home without his cellphone Tuesday night to shop at a nearby Fred Meyer. He hasn’t been seen since.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said it’s possible he may have traveled to the Scott Valley area southwest of Yreka, California.

The Portland Police Bureau said Brickman has not been diagnosed with dementia, but he’s gotten “lost” several times over the last few months, usually making it to Hillsboro or east Portland. On those occasions, he was able to find his way home using his cellphone.

Brickman is described as a white man, 5’6” tall, weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green baseball cap, a black raincoat, and black pants.

The sheriff’s office said Brickman was driving a 1983 primer grey Toyota pickup truck with wood side panels. Portland police said the truck bears Oregon plate number 351 FBD.

If you see Brickman or know anything about his whereabouts, call the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at 530-841-2900 or Portland police at 503-351-0760.