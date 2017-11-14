Man reported missing in Josephine County wilderness

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Search and rescue crews are scouring an area of wilderness in Josephine County for a missing man.
On Sunday, 50-year-old Randy Kottke traveled with a group of six friends 13 miles up Caves Highway. The group then drove another 4.5 miles up Forest Service Road 4612.
According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Kottke and the others were trying to find a lost pet when it started to get dark. That’s when Kottke’s companions said they returned to camp. On Monday morning, his friends realized Kottke didn’t return. They searched most of the day and called 911 at 4:00 p.m. to report him missing.
Search and rescue crews responded that evening and continued to search until late at night.
As of Tuesday morning, Josephine County Search and Rescue members are still looking of Kottke. K9 teams and a National Guard helicopter are involved in the search.
Deputies said Kottke weighs between 160 to 180 pounds. He has has medium-length gray hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green pullover with “FieldTurf” printed on it. He may be wearing boots or tennis shoes.