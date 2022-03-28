Man on Texas’ most wanted list reportedly seen in Southern Oregon

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A man who’s on Texas’ most wanted list was reportedly spotted in Southern Oregon.

Investigators said James Mark Bishop is a non-compliant registered sex offender and is currently wanted in Texas for “continuous sexual assault of a child.”

Bishop, a former law enforcement officer with experience in the military and martial arts, is considered armed and dangerous. He’s reportedly made previous statements indicating he won’t go back to prison.

While Bishop has no ties to Southern Oregon, it’s possible he may be working as a security guard for a marijuana grow site or processing facility in the area.

He was last known to be driving a red 1999 Chevrolet Suburban with Texas plate HLW6688. The vehicle reportedly has a grill guard and other equipment used for avoiding law enforcement and living off the grid.

Anyone with information about the location of Bishop is asked to call police.