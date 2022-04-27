Man pleads guilty in Jackson County rape case

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man will spend the next three decades behind bars after pleading guilty in a Jackson County rape case.

Prosecutors said 36-year-old Dennis Logan Wilson fostered relationships with single women who had children. According to investigators, he gained their trust over time in order to spend time alone with their kids so he could sexually abuse them. He reportedly had at least four child victims.

The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said after Wilson was arrested, he appears to have offered fellow inmates thousands of dollars to murder those who witnessed his crimes. Luckily, the plots never came to fruition.

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Wilson pleaded guilty to numerous rape-related charges. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison and was ordered to register as a sex offender with a lifetime of supervision once he’s released.