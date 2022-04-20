Man pleads ‘guilty’ in Jackson County sexual assault, drug case

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was sentenced to eight years behind bars in connection with a sexual assault case.

The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said on May 29, 2019, they received a report of a sexual assault involving then-27-year-old John Jake Rabe Cabeza. He was arrested the following day during a traffic stop.

Investigators said Cabeza’s home in the 200 block of Savage Creek Road was searched after his arrest. Inside, deputies found a “clandestine lab” and immediately vacated the area so it could be cleared by the Hazardous Materials Response Team and the Department of Environmental Quality.

Cabeza was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on numerous charges including rape, assault, menacing, and unlawful use of a weapon.

On April 20, 2022, Cabeza pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual abuse, second-degree attempted assault, unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, unlawful manufacture of marijuana extract, and three counts of tampering with a witness.

Cabeza was sentenced to eight years in prison with three years of probation following his release. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.