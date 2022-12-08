Man pleads guilty to homicide he committed as a juvenile

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man pleaded guilty to committing manslaughter when he was a teen.

The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said on February 26, 2021, Richard Rierson was found dead outside of a tent on the west side of the Bear Creek Greenway. He had a single gunshot wound to the head behind his right ear. Rierson was 45 years old when he died.

According to prosecutors, evidence led to Levi Murray, who ultimately confessed to the crime. He was 17 years old at the time.

On the morning of December 7, the district attorney’s office announced Murray was waived into adult court and pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree for his involvement in the death of Rierson.

Murray, now 19 years old, was sentenced to 16.5 years in state custody and three years of post-prison supervision.

Because he was a minor when the crime was committed, he’ll be placed in Oregon Youth Authority custody. When he turns 25, he’ll be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections.