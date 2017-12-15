Man pleads “no contest” to domestic violence charges

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man pleaded “no contest” to charges related to a violent domestic assault in Medford.
According to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, on July 20, 2017, police found a victim of domestic violence nearly unconscious on the floor of her master bedroom. Large amounts of blood were on the carpet next to the victim’s head along with blood splatters on the wall. Two wooden objects with blood on them were also found. The objects were later identified as broken pieces of a ma roller, a type of wooden massage tool.
The victim told police a man who she had previously been in a relationship committed the assault, Shadow Omallah Iles. The two have one child together.
According to the victim, Iles hit her with the ma roller continuously while saying, “I’m going to bludgeon you to death.” Iles then began to strangle her with his hands until she lost consciousness.
Prosecutors said the victim sustained injuries to her scalp, face, hands, and neck. She was taken to the hospital to be treated.
A Jackson County Grand Jury indicted Iles on the charges related to the incident on five days later.
On December 15, 2017, Iles pleaded “no contest” to assault in the second degree and felony strangulation constituting domestic violence. Sentencing has been scheduled to take place January 4, 2018.
If you or someone you know is, or has been, a victim of domestic violence, visit the following page for resources: http://www.community-works.org/programs-services/victim-services/