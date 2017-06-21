Man pleads no contest to stealing over $260k from elderly relative

Grants Pass, Ore. – A Grants Pass man is headed to prison for 16 months after pleading no contest to charges that he stole more than $260,000 from an elderly relative.
The Josephine County District Attorney’s Office says 50-year old Thomas Ridge entered the pleas Monday to two charges of aggravated theft and two charges of first degree criminal mistreatment.
Other charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement. Josephine County Deputy DA Josh Eastman says Ridge used power of attorney to steal the money from his 93-year old distant relative.
In addition to 3 years of parole, Eastman says Ridge will owe $262,495.31 in restitution to the victim.