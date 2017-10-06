Man plotted ISIS-inspired attack on New York concerts, officials say

New York, N.Y – A Canadian man is suspected of plotting to attack New York City concerts, landmarks and subways, according to federal authorities.
NBC News reports the man’s goal was to injure as many people as possible, but he was arrested before procuring any weapons. Investigators described the plot as inspired by the ISIS terror group, but it was more aspiration than operational. However, former FBI Supervisor J.J. Klaver said the arrest wouldn’t have made the arrest if the man’s plans were “just idle talk.”
Officials said the plot was discovered months ago, prosecutors weren’t prepared to take the information public until Friday because they wanted to be sure nobody else was involved.
Sources with information about the case say it was not a low-level type sting, and an undercover operative helped monitor the suspect.
Further details, including the man’s name, have not yet been publicly released.