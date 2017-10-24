Man reported missing in Clackamas County wilderness

WELCHES, Ore. – Search and rescue crews continue to scour 40 square miles of wilderness in Clackamas County for a missing hiker.
The father of 34-year-old Portlander Nathan Charles Mitchell called the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office on October 22 to report his son as an overdue hiker. At the time, it wasn’t known where Mitchell intended to go.
The next day, his vehicle was found in a parking lot at the Wildwood Recreation Area in Welches. Crews coordinated a search of the surrounding area which included 38 ground searchers and canine teams.
CCSO said the search area includes many dangers including water crossings, cliffs and steep slopes in the Salmon Huckleberry Wilderness.
On Monday, the ground searchers covered an average of 15 miles each. They were assisted by an Oregon Army National Guard helicopter for about eight hours. Searchers remained in the field past 11:00 p.m.
Using photos Mitchell sent to friends during his hike, crews were able to identify specific locations where he had been. They eventually found a rain cover from the missing man’s backpack about five miles from his car.
As of Tuesday morning, Mitchell has not yet been located.
“The Pacific Northwest is known for its outdoor activities,” The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office wrote. “As a reminder when enjoying the outdoors we encourage you to make a plan and tell someone where you are going. Try to travel with someone else if possible. Be prepared for the elements and unexpected delays should they arise. There are emergency transponders available at outdoor retailers.”
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or fill out the form available here: https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference CCSO case number 17-27934.