Man reported missing in Douglas County

Joseph Daniel Coccia

WINSTON, Ore. – Deputies in Douglas County are trying to find a missing Winston man.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 70-year-old Joseph Daniel Coccia was reported missing on January 14.

Coccia, who reportedly has dementia, is said to be associated with a green 1997 Subaru Legacy with Oregon plate VRP 113. DCSO said that vehicle was involved in a hit and run in Roseburg on January 12.

Police describe Coccia as a white man, about 5’6” tall, weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 541-440-4471. Reference case number 18-0215.

