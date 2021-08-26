Man reported missing in Douglas County

GLENDALE, Ore. – Police in Douglas County are trying to find a missing man.
Deputies said 36-year-old Trevor E. Watson of Glendale left his home on Fir Point Lane on Sunday, August 22. He failed to return and his wallet and cell phone were left behind.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searched the area, but they weren’t able to find him.
Watson is described as a white man, 5’8” tall, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators don’t know what kind of clothing he was wearing when he disappeared and there are no vehicles associated with him.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 541-440-4471.